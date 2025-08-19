Bhakra Dam authorities open floodgates after 2 years, 45,000 cusecs released

Patiala, Aug 19 (PTI) After a gap of two years, the Bhakra Dam authorities on Tuesday opened its floodgates to release 45,000 cusecs of water following a steady rise in the reservoir level.

The water was being released in a controlled manner, officials said, adding it was a precautionary move.

Notably, there has been heavy rain in many parts of Himachal and Punjab during the past many days, with more showers forecast in the coming days.

At 3 PM, water was discharged -- 38,000 cusecs through turbines and 7,000 cusecs via the spillway, they said.

According to a senior Bhakra Beas Management Board functionary, there is a forecast of heavy rainfall later this week in parts of Himachal Pradesh and the dam's catchment areas.

To ensure safety and prevent sudden flooding, the release is being carried out in a phased manner.

The official added, "If inflows continue to remain high, more water will be released with prior intimation to partner states." Bhakra's floodgates were last opened on August 13, 2023, when water levels touched 1672 ft, close to the dam's maximum capacity of 1680.82 ft. Then, about 8,000 cusecs were released through the gates as part of a trial run, in addition to turbine discharges.

Today, with the water level rising to 1665.37 ft, authorities have resumed the cautious release strategy to manage inflows effectively. Bhakra Dam is a concrete gravity dam across the Sutlej River.