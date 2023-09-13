Bhama Ramachandran donates Rs 2 cr to establish 'Dr. S. Ramachandran Chair for Neurosciences' at Delhi AIIMS

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) Bhama Ramachandran, the wife of Dr S Ramachandran, former secretary of the Department of Biotechnology, has donated to the AIIMS endowment fund a corpus grant of Rs 2 crore which will be used to institute a chair after the famous scientist.

The contribution is intended to foster excellence in the field of neuroscience and honour the memory and legacy of Dr S Ramachandran, AIIMS said in a statement.

The purpose of the grant is to encourage and support cutting-edge research and academic activities in the field of neuroscience.

It will be utilised to establish the "Dr S Ramachandran Chair for Neurosciences" at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, the statement said.

According to an MoU signed, the AIIMS will appoint an internationally renowned Professor of Indian origin as the "Dr S Ramachandran Chair of Neurosciences" through open application. The chair will serve a term of 1 to 3 years and will oversee research and academic activities funded by the grant.

The grant will support various activities related to neuroscience, including promoting research in neuroscience. This grant will also benefit at least two PhD and postdoctoral students, the statement said.

Dr Ramachandran, a distinguished Indian scientist, played a pivotal role in establishing the Department of Biotechnology under the Government of India and served as its first secretary in 1986, the statement said.

His unparalleled contributions to science earned him the prestigious Padma Bhushan award in 2011.

Dr Ramachandran's mentorship has positively influenced countless scientists across premier Indian institutes, leaving an indelible mark on the country's scientific landscape.