Bharadwaj sought action against DUSIB legal officer Maggo; nothing was done: Delhi govt

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj had sought disciplinary action against DUSIB legal officer Vijay Maggo but nothing was done, the Delhi government said in a statement on Friday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Maggo, a legal officer of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), and a "middleman" for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh to unseal two shops of a businessman, officials said.

It was alleged that the accused legal officer demanded a bribe of Rs 40 lakh from the complainant in the name of another DUSIB officer for getting his two shops unsealed and allowing him to run those in an unhindered manner, a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

The Delhi government said, "It is interesting to note that the DUSIB CEO also wanted Maggo to be promoted as law officer and had even brought an agenda before the DUSIB board a few months back in March 2024." "However, this agenda was not accepted by the vice-chairman of the board, Saurabh Bharadwaj, and the then chairman of the board, Arvind Kejriwal," it added.

Bharadwaj on April 22 wrote to the Union home secretary, explaining these issues of corrupt practices being adopted in matters pertaining to desealing of DUSIB properties by misusing powers, suppressing material information, and misrepresenting facts, the government statement said.

The minister had clearly mentioned that disciplinary action should be taken against Maggo but no action was taken, it claimed. PTI VIT SZM