AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj targets finance dept over proposed water bill settlement scheme

New Delhi: Delhi Cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday alleged that the finance department of the city government did not give its comments on the one-time settlement scheme for inflated water bills.

Addressing a press conference here, Bharadwaj said that he had directed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to ensure that the finance department records its comments on the file so that it could be brought to the Cabinet. "I had issued directions to the chief secretary twice to get the finance department to record its comments so that the file can be brought to the Cabinet but there has been no response," the Delhi minister said.

"Yesterday, that is on February 26, I have again issued directions to him to get the comments of the finance department on the scheme, or else the department can give its comments in front of the Cabinet," he added.