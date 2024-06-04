Bharat Adivasi Party candidate Jaikrishn Patel wins Bagidora assembly bypoll in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jun 4 (PTI) Bharat Adivasi Party candidate Jaikrishn Patel won the bypoll in the Bagidora assembly constituency of Rajasthan by a margin of 51,434 votes.
According to the Election Commission, Patel got 1,22,573 votes whereas BJP candidate Subhash Tambolia polled 71,139 votes. Congress had supported Patel.
The bypoll in the Bagidora assembly constituency under the Banswara parliamentary constituency was held along with the second phase of Lok Sabha polls in the state.
The Bagidora assembly bypoll was held as the seat fell vacant after Congress MLA Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya joined the BJP. Malviya contested the Lok Sabha election from Banswara seat as a BJP candidate.
According to the Election Commission website, Malviya is trailing from the seat.
With this victory, the number of BAP MLAs in the Rajasthan Assembly has increased to four. In the 200-seat assembly, there are 115 MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party, 69 MLAs of the Congress, two of the Bahujan Samaj Party, one each of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal and eight independent legislators. PTI AG RHL