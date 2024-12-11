Bharat Adivasi Party MLA arrested before staging protest in Ratlam

Ratlam, Dec 11 (PTI) Bharat Adivasi Party MLA Kamleshwar Dodiyar was arrested along with seven others in Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday before he was about to stage a protest over an FIR registered against him, police said.

The Sailana MLA and his supporters were held as they had not obtained necessary permissions for the demonstration to be held at Banjli airstrip in the district, said a police official.

The MLA, lone legislator of his party in the assembly, was involved in a spat with a government doctor last week, which led to police registering First Information Reports against both on each other's complaint.

"No permission was granted for the protest and therefore eight persons including the MLA were taken into custody and sent to jail," said Additional Superintendent of Police Rakesh Khaka.

Dodiyar has demanded action against Dr CPS Rathore following the dispute on December 5.

The MLA alleged that the doctor abused him. A purported video of the incident also went viral. PTI COR MAS KRK