Bharat Bandh evokes mixed response in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Aug 21 (PTI) The Bharat Bandh called by some groups against a recent Supreme Court order on reservation for Scheduled Castes (SCs) evoked a mixed response in Rajasthan, with normal life remaining largely unaffected.

While essential services have been kept out of the bandh, public transport remained unaffected in the morning.

Shops and schools in some districts were closed. Mobile internet services are suspended in Bharatpur due to the bandh call. In some areas, people faced inconvenience as fewer roadways buses were available.

Elaborate security arrangements were made across the state to maintain law and order.

Suresh Saini, general secretary of Jaipur Vyapar Mahasangh, said market associations in the city voluntarily decided to keep shops closed to avoid any inconvenience to shopkeepers and customers due to the protests.

The SC ST Sanyukt Sangharsh Samiti will hold a rally in Jaipur against the August 1 Supreme Court order on the sub-classification of SCs.

The members of SC and ST communities gathered at Ram Niwas Garden to join the rally which will pass through various markets including Chaura Rasta, Johari Bazar, Tripolia Bazar and MI Road.

Many other markets in areas like Tonk Road, Bajaj Nagar and Malviya Nagar were also closed. Some shops, however, were open.

A Home Department official said police officials across districts have been instructed to ensure public safety and law and order during the bandh.

Additional police teams have been deployed to prevent any untoward incidents.

Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph issued an advisory for maintenance of law and order in all police station areas of the commissionerate.

The Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC) has issued orders for safe operation of all its buses.

RSRTC Chairman and MD Shreya Guha said that in view of the Bharat Bandh, all chief managers, managing directors and traffic managers have been directed to remain present at the headquarters.

Twenty-one organisations across the country have called for the Bharat Bandh against the Supreme Court order, which they have said will harm the basic principles of reservation.

The August 1 Supreme Court order held that states are constitutionally empowered to make sub-classifications within SCs, which form a socially heterogeneous class, for granting reservation for the uplift of castes that are socially and educationally more backward among them.