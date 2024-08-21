Bharat Bandh over SC-ST reservation evokes mixed response in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Aug 21 (PTI) The day-long Bharat Bandh called by some groups over community-based reservation evoked a mixed reaction in Jharkhand on Wednesday, as several public buses stayed off the roads and schools remained closed.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren has also cancelled his visit to Palamu on Wednesday due to the strike, an official said.

Twenty-one organisations across the country have called for the Bharat Bandh against the Supreme Court's August 1 decision on the issue of SC-ST reservation. The organisations have opposed the verdict, contending that it will harm the basic principles of reservation.

The state’s ruling alliance – Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal – have extended support to the bandh. The Left parties, too, have backed the strike.

In some parts of the state, workers of the alliance were seen taking to the streets in support of the bandh.

Schools remain closed in Ranchi and most parts of the state, while several long-route public buses were seen parked at bus stands, inconveniencing commuters.

"I had to go to Giridih today for urgent work. But, buses are not plying. I had no prior information about this development," said Vinod Rawani, as he awaited transportation at the Khadgarha bus stand.

Security has been bolstered at key locations to prevent any untoward incident, the official said. PTI SAN RBT