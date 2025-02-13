Bharat Forge, VEDA Aeronautics ink pact to develop Advanced UAVs and aerial weapons

Bengaluru, Feb 13 (PTI) Bharat Forge Ltd (BFL) and VEDA Aeronautics (P) Ltd announced on Thursday that they have signed an MoU to develop state-of-the-art Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and other high-speed aerial weapon systems for battlefield use at Aero India-2025.

While VEDA has been engaged in advancing unmanned system technology for defence services, BFL will supply the microjet engines used in these systems.

According to a release from the companies, the MoU aims to leverage each other's capabilities to strengthen India's defence sector and contribute to national self-reliance.

Guru Biswal, CEO of Bharat Forge’s Aerospace Division said, "This MoU with VEDA is a testament to our commitment to 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and to developing niche technologies that will support both Indian and global defence needs in the evolving technological landscape of warfare." "BFL will focus on the indigenous development of jet engines with up to 400 kgf thrust to power unmanned systems designed for the Indian defence forces. The 40 kgf and 45 kgf engines developed by BFL are currently in serial production and will be used by VEDA for all defence projects," the release added.

Dipesh Gupta, Managing Director of VEDA Aeronautics stated, "We are thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with BFL Aerospace, which will supply small jet engines for all defence and unmanned system projects of VEDA Aeronautics."