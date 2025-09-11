Bharat Forge, Windracers sign MoU to advance UAV operations in India

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) Engineering major Bharat Forge Limited and UK-based defence firm Windracers Limited have signed an agreement to collaborate on the deployment and localisation of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in India.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed in London, the Bharat Forge said on Thursday.

The MoU is for collaboration on the deployment, localisation and application of Windracers ULTRA UAVs across India, it said.

Windracers is known for its heavy-lift unmanned aerial systems.

"The partnership builds on the UK-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA), advancing aerospace technology transfer and innovation in both countries, and aligns with the goals of India-UK Vision 2035," Bharat Forge said in a statement.

It said the MoU begins with an initial two-year term, offering both companies the opportunity to advance localisation, conduct joint trials and shape a definitive agreement for deployment in India.

Together, Bharat Forge and Windracers expect to address emerging requirements across the Indian military and civil sectors with the ULTRA's capabilities, including Carrier On Board Delivery (COD) operations for the Indian Navy, critical logistics for the Indian Army and the Indian Air force, the statement added.

"We are delighted to partner with Windracers under the positive climate fostered by the UK-India FTA," said Amit Kalyani, joint managing director of Bharat Forge.

"Windracers ULTRA not only enhances India's indigenous UAV capabilities but also delivers robust solutions for high-stakes logistics across some of the world's most-challenging geographies," he said.

Simon Muderack, CEO of Windracers, said: "Collaborating with Bharat Forge represents a major step in expanding the dual-use operation of Windracers ULTRA." "Our partnership will leverage the years of ULTRA research, development, testing and operation, and deliver strategic benefits and operational autonomy for India's defence and civil stakeholders," he added.

Windracers ULTRA uses proprietary mission control and autopilot systems and is designed for endurance missions of six to seven hours.

ULTRA is designed and built to operate across diverse environments, from India's oceanic and island regions, the high-altitude Himalayan terrain and the remote northeastern parts of the country, Bharat Forge said. PTI MPB RC