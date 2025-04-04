Bharat has won, says Goa CM on passing of Waqf (Amendment) Bill

Panaji, Apr 4 (PTI) Bharat has won, and the Constitution has prevailed, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said, hailing the passing of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Parliament.

The Parliament has approved the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, as the Rajya Sabha gave its nod to the contentious legislation. It was passed in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, with 288 members supporting it and 232 against it.

In a post on 'X', Sawant on Thursday wrote, "Bharat has won! The Constitution of Bharat has prevailed! The Parliament of Bharat has passed the #WakfAmendmentBill 2025." He said the legislation reinforces that the law of the land shall prevail.

"It ensures that the Waqf Board operates with greater transparency, accountability, inclusive representation, and efficient management," he said.

Sawant congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and NDA partners for their leadership in initiating and passing this crucial bill in the Lok Sabha. PTI RPS ARU