Bharat is unstoppable: PM Modi on Make in India's 10th anniversary

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) On the 10th anniversary of his government's 'Make in India' drive, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday affirmed that the flagship initiative to boost manufacturing has transformed a dream into a powerful movement and its impact shows that "Bharat is unstoppable".

In a blog on LinkedIn, he lauded everyone who played a role in making the initiative a "roaring success", saying each of them is a pioneer, visionary and innovator, whose tireless efforts have fuelled the programme's success, making India the focus of global attention as well as curiosity.

"It is the collective drive, relentless in nature, which has transformed a dream into a powerful movement. The impact of ‘Make in India’ shows that Bharat is unstoppable," he said.

Asserting that a lot goes in India's favour today as it is a perfect blend of democracy, demography and demand, Modi said the country has what it takes to be a key player in the global supply chain seen as a reliable partner for business.

"The momentum is clearly in India's favour. Despite facing unprecedented challenges like the global pandemic, India has remained firmly on the growth track. Today, we are being seen as drivers of global growth. I call upon my young friends to come and join us in taking Make in India to new heights. We all must strive for excellence. Delivery quality should be our commitment. Zero defect should be our mantra," said Modi.

"Together, we can continue to build an India that not only meets its own needs but also serves as a manufacturing and innovation powerhouse for the world," he added.

'Make in India' was launched to increase India's strides in manufacturing to ensure that a talented nation as India is not merely an importer but an exporter as well, the prime minister said.

"Reflecting on this past decade, I cannot but be filled with a sense of pride in how far the strength and skills of 140 crore Indians have got us. The imprint of 'Make in India' has become visible across sectors, including areas where we never even dreamt of making an impact," he said.

Citing examples, Modi said India had only two mobile manufacturing units in the entire country and the number has risen to over 200.

"Our mobile exports have skyrocketed from a mere Rs 1,556 crore to an astounding Rs 1.2 lakh crore – a mind-boggling 7500 per cent increase! Today, 99% of mobile phones used in India are Made in India. We've become the second-largest mobile manufacturer globally," he said.

In the steel industry, the country has become a net exporter of finished steel, with production increasing by over 50 per cent since 2014.

"Our semiconductor manufacturing sector has attracted investments worth over Rs 1.5 lakh crore, with five plants approved that will have a combined capacity of more than 7 crore chips per day," the prime minister added.

In renewable energy, the country is the fourth largest producer globally, with capacity increasing by 400 per cent in just a decade. The electric vehicle industry, practically non-existent in 2014, is now worth USD billion. Defence production exports have soared from Rs 1,000 crores to Rs 21,000 crore, reaching over 85 nations, he said.

During one of the 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcasts, the prime minister said that he had spoken about the need to have a vibrant toys industry.

"Over the years, we have seen exports increase by 239 per cent, with imports halved, particularly benefiting our local manufacturers and sellers, not to mention the little children as well," he noted.

Modi said many of the icons of today's India – Vande Bharat trains, BrahMos missiles and the mobile phones – all proudly bear the 'Make in India' label.

From electronics to the space sector, it represents Indian ingenuity and quality, he added.

"Make in India initiative is also special because it has given the poor the wings to dream big and aspire- it has given them the confidence that they can be wealth creators. Equally notable is the impact on the MSME sector," he said.

The prime minister said his government is committed to making this spirit even stronger.

The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes have been game-changers, enabling investments of thousands of crores and generating lakhs of jobs, he said.

Modi said it is noteworthy how exports have risen in various sectors, capacities have been built and economy thus strengthened.

"The Government of India is committed to encouraging 'Make in India' through all possible ways. India's strides in reforms will also continue. Together, we will build an Atmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat!" he added.