''Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'' enters Assam from Nagaland

Sivasagar (Assam), Jan 18 (PTI) Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', led by its leader Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday entered Assam through Haluwating in Sivasagar district from Nagaland.

Advertisment

Gandhi resumed his journey in a bus from Tuli in Nagaland in the early morning and reached Assam around 9:45 am.

He was received by hundreds of party workers at Haluwating, where the national flag was handed over to Assam Congress leaders for the eight-day journey in the state.

The 6,713-km-long march, led by the Congress MP, commenced from Manipur on January 14 and will culminate on March 20 in Mumbai.

The Assam leg of the march will continue till January 25.

The 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' is planned to cover 110 districts in 15 states. PTI TR BDC