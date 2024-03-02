Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra resumes from Rajasthan's Dholpur

Jaipur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra resumed from Rajasthan's Dholpur district on Saturday afternoon.

Advertisment

Gandhi, along with former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan AICC in-charge Sukhjinder Randhawa and other leaders started the yatra in the presence of a large number of party workers.

He was in an open jeep, greeting the party workers who were carrying the party flag.

The yatra, which resumed after a break of five days, will enter Madhya Pradesh from Rajasthan and the night halt will be in Gwalior, a party spokesperson said here.