Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to enter Thane on March 15, Rahul to address gathering: MLA Awhad

Thane, Mar 12 (PTI) Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLA and former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad on Tuesday said Congress MP Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which has entered the state, was a non-political movement aimed at addressing the problems faced by common citizens.

Advertisment

Addressing a press conference here, Awhad, whose party is an ally of the Congress, said the 6,700-kilometer-long march, which started on January 14 from Manipur, will enter Thane district on March 15.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi addressed a gathering in tribal-dominated Nandurbar district of North Maharashtra.

Awhad said the yatra, which will conclude with a rally in Mumbai on March 17, has been receiving tremendous response from citizens and a large number of people have accompanied Gandhi in the march.

Advertisment

"It is a non-political yatra in which citizens are participating besides several organizations and associations. You don't see the Congress symbol anywhere in the yatra. This yatra is by the people, of the people, and for the people and Rahul Gandhi is only leading it," said the former minister.

The yatra will enter Thane district on March 15 and during his stay Gandhi will pay tributes to Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and social reformer Babasaheb Ambedkar at their respective statues and address a gathering in the city on March 16, he said.

The MLA from the Mumbra-Kalwa constituency in Thane district hit out at the BJP and accused it of trying to crush regional and smaller parties.

He claimed there was confusion among the constituents (BJP, Shiv Sena, NCP) of the ruling 'Mahayuti' (grand alliance) in the state over sharing seats for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls. PTI COR RSY