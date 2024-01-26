Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to resume on Jan 28 from Jalpaiguri: Congress

New Delhi: The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra has taken a pre-planned break after 12 continuous days and will resume on January 28 with a padyatra in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said Friday.

In a post on X, Ramesh said, "After 12 continuous days in Manipur, Nagaland, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Cooch Behar in West Bengal, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra has taken a pre-planned break from the afternoon of January 25th."

मणिपुर, नागालैंड, असम, अरुणाचल प्रदेश, मेघालय और पश्चिम बंगाल के कूच बिहार में लगातार 12 दिनों के सफ़र के बाद भारत जोड़ो न्याय यात्रा ने 25 जनवरी की दोपहर से ब्रेक लिया है, जो कि पहले से तय था। यात्रा जलपाईगुड़ी में 28 जनवरी को दोपहर दो बजे पदयात्रा के साथ फ़िर शुरू होगी। इसके… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) January 26, 2024

"The yatra will resume at 1400hrs on January 28th with a padyatra in Jalpaiguri, followed by a padyatra in Siliguri and a public address there. The night halt is at Sonapur in Uttar Dinajpur district," he said.

Gandhi is undertaking the over 6,700-km Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur to Mumbai. The Yatra is currently going through West Bengal.

The Yatra entered Cooch Behar in West Bengal on Thursday morning where he was accorded a rousing welcome by party workers. The Yatra flag was handed over to West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury by the Assam Congress.