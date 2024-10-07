'Bharat Jodo Yatra' build atmosphere in Congress' favour in Haryana: Deepender Hooda

Chandigarh, Oct 7 (PTI) Congress leader and Rohtak MP Deepender Singh Hooda Monday exuded confidence that his party will form the next government in Haryana and said that Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' had build the atmosphere in party's favour in the state.

Haryana went to polls on Saturday while results will be declared on Tuesday.

Congress is eyeing to wrest power from the BJP, which has been ruling Haryana for the past 10 years.

Deepender Hooda said that after Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' came to Haryana in December 2022, the atmosphere in the state started building in favour of Congress.

"People had shown a glimpse of this in the Lok Sabha elections and gave the highest 47.6 per cent votes to Congress in Haryana in the entire country," he said, according to a statement.

Congress had contested nine of the total 10 LS seats in Haryana and had won five while its INDIA bloc ally AAP had unsuccessfully fought the Kurukshetra seat.

Congress had secured a vote share of 43.67 per cent while AAP had got 3.94 per cent, according to the Election Commission data.

Earlier, the Congress had hailed the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra, saying the Kanyakumari-Kashmir march was a "massive booster dose" for the party and a historic mass movement which became synonymous with uniting the society.

With several exit polls predicting Congress' victory in the assembly polls, Deepender said credit also goes to the hard work done by the party.

He said the state has lagged behind in the last 10 years of BJP rule.

"People in Haryana voted for prosperity and development in the state and have sealed the departure of the BJP government," he said, while adding this will become clear when results are out on Tuesday.

Claiming that Congress will come to power with a comfortable majority, he said, "Haryana should become an example in the country - of world class education, health facilities, infrastructure, law and order, where the maximum investment is made in the country and the youth get golden opportunities for employment". PTI SUN NB NB