Bharat Mobility Expo set to become world's largest automotive show soon: EEPC India

Kolkata, Dec18 (PTI) Bharat Mobility Global Expo is set to become the world's largest show in the automotive sector soon with participation of over 1,500 exhibitors and expected unveiling of vehicle models, EEPC India, a coordinating agency for the event, said on Wednesday.

The second edition of the expo, scheduled for 17- 22 January 2025, will see the exhibition area double to 200,000 square meters, said an official of the Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC).

"We are at par with 2 lakh sq metres of exhibition space and just short of 200 exhibitors of the world's top IAA Hannover show. We expect that the exhibition will become the world's largest mobility show soon in line with the Commerce Ministry's vision," EEPC Vice Chairman Aakash Shah told PTI.

Over five lakh visitors are expected to come to the global expo, he said.

The second edition will consolidate nine trade shows within the mobility ecosystem under one umbrella.

"Cycles were missing from the mobility ecosystem, so EEPC took the responsibility of hosting a dedicated cycle show," Shah added.

The expo will feature over 34 prominent vehicle manufacturers unveiling new models and electric vehicles.

There will be a wide display of electric, hybrid, CNG, and biofuel-powered vehicles from both domestic and international companies, another official said.

Leading EV manufacturers such as Ather Energy, Ola Electric, Vayve Mobility, Eka Mobility, and Vietnam's Vinfast will further drive the electric revolution.

More than 800 auto component manufacturers and 1,000 brands from over 13 global markets will exhibit their products, technologies, and services for OEMs and the aftermarket.

"Dedicated country pavilions from Germany, the UK, South Korea, and Japan, along with participation from the US, Spain, UAE, China, Russia, Italy, Turkey, Singapore, and Belgium, will make the event a truly global platform," former EEPC Chairman Arun Garodia said.

Shah also noted that despite visa issues, Chinese companies operating in India will participate in the expo, though their numbers remain far lower compared to the pre-COVID period.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry will host the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in January in three venues - Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Yashobhoomi in Dwarka, and India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida. PTI BSM BDC