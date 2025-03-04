Bharat only pole star that can give right direction to social, cultural changes in world: Bhagwat

Bhopal: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said Bharat is the only "pole star" that can provide right direction to the social, cultural and ideological changes taking place in the world.

He also called upon building a society that is not just limited to economic progress, but is based on fundamental principles like humanity, compassion and truth.

Bhagwat was speaking during the inauguration of the five-day training of full-time workers of Vidya Bharati Shiksha Sansthan, the educational wing of the RSS, at the Saraswati Vidya Mandir Residential School at Sharda Vihar here.

"The social, cultural and ideological changes taking place in the world need to be given direction in the light of Bharat's Sanatan (eternal) tradition, and when many distortions are emerging in the global scenario today, Bharat is the only pole star that can provide the right direction," a release quoted Bhagwat as saying.

"For this, it is necessary to promote education, culture and policy-making based on Indian traditions for the all-round development of society and nation," he said.

Bhagwat stressed the need to restore moral and cultural values in the society.

"We should not be limited to only economic progress, but should build a society based on fundamental principles like humanity, compassion and truth," he said.

In the times to come, India will have to be presented as an ideal social model capable of leading the entire world towards peace and harmony, the RSS chief said.

Praising Vidya Bharati, he said the work being done by it was being seen globally.

International organisations have also acknowledged its prevalence. This proves that the work of the Sangh and its affiliate organisations was not limited to India alone, but also has global importance.

The RSS chief also called upon all the workers to work continuously to bring positive changes in the society through their thoughts and actions.

He described Panch Parivartan, Vimarsh Parivartan, and Sajjan Shakti Jagran as important parts of the upcoming programmes of the Sangh.

Several senior RSS office-bearers, including its Sah-Sarkaryavah Dr Krishna Gopal, Vidya Bharati President D Ramakrishna Rao, its General Secretary Avneesh Bhatnagar were present on the occasion.