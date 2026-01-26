'Bharat Parv' vibrant expression of India's diversity: LS Speaker

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday inaugurated the six-day national cultural and tourism festival 'Bharat Parv' at the historic Red Fort, describing it as a vibrant expression of India's soul where culture, democracy, creativity, and unity converge.

Birla said India's strength was anchored in its Constitution, specifically in the pillars of democracy, justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity, and the annual event serves as a bridge between these ideals and the public, making constitutional values accessible through tradition and shared celebration.

By showcasing art, craft, food, and music, the festival offers the experience of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat', reinforcing the idea that democracy flourishes when citizens are connected to their heritage and one another, Birla said.

The Speaker lauded the artists, folk performers, musicians and artisans, and acknowledged them as the custodians of India's living traditions.

"Their work is not just creative expression but a transmission of knowledge, values and skills across generations," Birla said.

'Bharat Parv' is organised by the Ministry of Tourism as part of the Republic Day celebrations. A total of 41 Republic Day tableaux are being showcased at the festival, highlighting the country's rich cultural diversity and notable achievements.

Reflecting the flavours and crafts of India, the festival has 60 food stalls from across the country, 102 craft stalls focusing on handicrafts and handlooms, 34 state tourism pavilions, and stalls set up by 24 central ministries.

Bharat Parv also offers interactive activity zones, street plays, quizzes, children's participation areas, and a range of immersive experiential spaces, making it a vibrant and engaging celebration for visitors of all ages. PTI SKU RHL