Bharat Pavilion at WAVES event to showcase India's storytelling legacy

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) India will unveil the Bharat Pavilion, a vibrant tribute to the country's profound legacy of storytelling, at the first ever World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit in Mumbai next month.

The pavilion with the theme "Kala to Code" will celebrate India's spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and showcase the country's artistic traditions that have long been a beacon of creativity, harmony and cultural diplomacy, an official statement said.

The pavilion will have four immersive zones that will take visitors through the continuum of India's storytelling traditions -- 'Shruti' with a spotlight on oral traditions, 'Kriti' to highlight written legacies, 'Drishti' to explore visual expression, and Creator's Leap to showcase the future of storytelling with cutting edge technology.

"From the echoes of Om to the beats of the tabla, from the etched symbols of Bhimbetka to today's digital screens, from the dance of Nataraja to cinematic blockbusters, the pavilion will be a living archive of how India shaped and continues to shape the global storyscape," the statement said.

The Bharat Pavilion will present a valuable opportunity for stakeholders to connect with India's exceptional talent, advanced storytelling technologies and rapidly expanding market potential, the statement said.

"More than a showcase of cultural heritage, the Bharat Pavilion will be a reflection of strong government support in fostering cross-cultural partnerships and investment, positioning itself as a global centre for creative innovation and collaboration," it added.