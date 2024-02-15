Bharat Rang Mahotsav begins on Friday

Srinagar, Feb 15 (PTI) The National School of Drama's much-awaited Bharat Rang Mahotsav will commence here on Friday with Ravindra Bharti's Hindi play, titled "Agin Tiriya", directed by Sangeeta Tiple.

The Srinagar-leg of the theatre festival will be held at Tagore Hall.

"The five-day theatre festival will portray five captivating plays, each a masterpiece in its own right, spanning various genres and languages," Suman Vaidya, festival controller at NSD, told reporters here.

Theatre-goers will be able to see Kashmiri play "Aarmin Pather", directed by Shah-e-Jehan Ahmad Bhagat on Saturday, followed by writer-director Sachin Malvi's Hindi play "Sifar" on Sunday.

Bhaskar Mukherjee's Bengali play "Fele Asa MegaHertz" will be performed on Monday.

Writer Nicola Pianzola's "The Global City" -- an English language play, will draw curtains on the festival on Tuesday.

Vaidya said the festival is a significant event as it reflects a commitment on part of the NSD towards artistic excellence and cultural diversity.

"We are committed to promote the magic of theatre, provide a platform for diverse voices and chronicles to bloom," he said.

The annual theatre festival began on February 1 at Mumbai's National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) with the opening play "Humare Ram", featuring actor and NSD alumnus Ashutosh Rana. PTI MIJ MAH MAH