Bharat Ratna, a well-deserved recognition for Karpoori Thakur, says BJP leader K Laxman

Hyderabad, Jan 24 (PTI) The Bharat Ratna award announced posthumously to former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur is a well deserved recognition, said BJP OBC Morcha National President K Laxman on Wednesday.

Laxman, who is also a Rajya Sabha member, paid tribute to Thakur at the Telangana BJP headquarters here on the occasion of the former Bihar CM's birth centenary.

Thakur's contributions are set to inspire the generations to come, said Laxman.

"Modi government has decided to posthumously award Bharat Ratna to Shri Karpoori Thakur ji. This recognition is well-deserved for the stalwart leader, who dedicated himself tirelessly to the welfare of the backward classes," Laxman said on 'X'.

The Union Government on Tuesday announced Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur, a two-time Bihar chief minister, posthumously.

Thakur, who passed away in 1988, was the first non-Congress socialist leader who became chief minister twice -- first for seven months in December 1970 and later for two years in 1977.