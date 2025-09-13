Bharat Ratna awardee Bhupen Hazarika’s songs unite India: PM in Guwahati

Guwahati, Sep 13 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asserted that Bharat Ratna awardee Bhupen Hazarika’s songs continue to unite India and give energy to its people.

Addressing the musical doyen's birth centenary celebrations, Modi said his creations encompass the concept of ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’.

“Bhupen da may not be present physically, but his voice gives energy to people. His songs unite India. His music encompasses the concept of ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’. He was rooted in the cultural traditions of India,” the PM said.

Modi asserted that Hazarika gave voice to “a united Northeast during the height of violence in the region”.

The prime minister said the Bharat Ratna award to Bhupen Hazarika was an honour for the entire Northeast.

On the occasion, Modi released a book on the legendary singer and a Rs 100 commemorative coin.

“I am honoured to be part of Bhupen Hazarika’s birth centenary celebrations in Assam,” the prime minister said. PTI DG BDC