Bharat Ratna awards show Modi govt appreciates people's contributions rising above party lines: BJP

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) The BJP on Friday hailed the Centre's decision to confer the Bharat Ratna on former prime ministers P V Narasimha Rao and Chaudhary Charan Singh as well as agriculture scientist M S Swaminathan, saying it shows that the Narendra Modi government appreciates people's contributions rising above party lines.

Advertisment

In a post on X, BJP president J P Nadda said, "I join our fellow countrymen in celebrating the inspiring leadership and legacy of P V Narasimha Rao Garu as he is being conferred the Bharat Ratna. I offer my sincere gratitude to PM Narendra Modi ji for this decision." He said Rao had deftly anchored the Indian economy through one of its worst crises and opened the doors for rapid economic progress. He was a visionary statesman who possessed profound intellect and "contributed immensely towards securing our national interests".

The BJP chief congratulated the government for its decision to honour Chaudhary Charan Singh with the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award, and said the work done by the former prime minister for the all-round progress of farmers and the agricultural sector is "unforgettable".

"...He is a true representative of our social and cultural values. He fought to protect democracy during the Emergency. Many political parties created from his political legacy are today strengthening and enriching our democracy," Nadda said.

Advertisment

He expressed his gratitude to Modi for "this historic decision dedicated to his contribution in nation building and salute Chaudhary Charan Singh ji." Nadda said the decision to confer the Bharat Ratna on Swaminathan is a "fitting tribute to his legacy".

"His monumental efforts in the field of agricultural research helped millions of people escape the clutches of hunger and poverty. His contribution to furthering the scope of innovation for the betterment of the people is an inspiration to our scientific community," the BJP chief said, expressing gratitude to Modi for “bestowing” the honour on him.

BJP national general secretary Dushyant Gautam thanked the prime minister for announcing the government's decision to confer the Bharat Ratna on the three distinguished personalities rising above party lines and caste, religion and language considerations.

"It gives the message that all those who gave a direction to the progress of the country are worth welcoming to us, no matter which party such a personality is associated with," he told a press conference at the BJP headquarters here. PTI PK SMN