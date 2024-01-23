Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur: proud moment for Bihar people, says governor

Patna, Jan 23 (PTI) Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Tuesday expressed gratitude to the Government of India for conferring Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, on the state’s former Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur.

Thakur, a socialist icon well-known for his efforts to uplift the backward classes in Bihar, will be awarded Bharat Ratna posthumously.

“Thakur's entire life was dedicated to the poor and deprived... The decision to confer Bharat Ratna on Thakur is a proud moment for the people of the state,” the governor's statement was posted on X. PTI PKD NN