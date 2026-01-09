Bharat Scouts and Guides: First national jamboree begins in Chhattisgarh amid leadership row

Balod, Jan 9 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka on Friday inaugurated the country's first five-day National Rover-Ranger Jamboree in Balod district and called it a significant platform for cultural exchange, youth leadership and national integration.

Deka said such events strengthen cultural understanding and social harmony and it was a matter of pride for Chhattisgarh to host a national-level jamboree.

"The jamboree of Bharat Scouts and Guides (BSG) is a remarkable milestone that has brought together youth from different regions, languages and cultures on a single platform. They will move ahead under the theme of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat, Yuva Bharat," he said.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, who was on a visit to Goa to attend an event earlier in the day, said in a statement that around 15,000 Rovers and Rangers from across India and abroad will take part in the jamboree being held at Dudhli village from January 9 to 13.

Balod district has emerged as a new centre of pride and inspiration for youth across the country, he said.

"This historic jamboree is a golden opportunity to bring Chhattisgarh's youth power onto the national stage. Through national-level camping, training, cultural evenings and community service activities, young participants are strengthening values of discipline, service and leadership essential for nation-building," the CM said.

Sai said the enthusiasm witnessed in Balod reflected the energy, commitment and resolve of India's future generation.

He reiterated that the state government is fully committed to strengthening sports, skill development and leadership capacities among youth and expressed confidence that disciplined and trained young citizens would form the foundation of a developed India.

State School Education Minister Gajendra Yadav, addressing the inaugural programme, said Scouts and Guides teach youth how to live with discipline, self-reliance and cultural values even in challenging circumstances.

The jamboree, incidentally, is taking place amid a tussle between minister Yadav and Lok Sabha MP Brijmohan Agrawal, both from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), over the post of president of Bharat Scouts and Guides (BSG) Chhattisgarh state association.

Speaking to reporters after returning from Delhi on Thursday night, Agrawal said as president he had raised certain "irregularities" and such an event should not be held amidst discrepancies and controversies.

He said the state council had earlier decided to cancel the event and had conveyed that if it was held despite objections, responsibility would rest with the school education department.

Agrawal claimed he was elected president for a five-year term and alleged that the government announced a new president without removing him.

"I have brought this to the notice of senior leaders of the party and the government and have filed a petition in Chhattisgarh High court," he had said.

The tussle began on December 13 last year after the school education department issued a press note nominating minister Yadav as the ex-officio president of the BSG's state association. The matter escalated further when the venue of the jamboree was shifted from New Raipur to Balod.

Reacting to the controversy, Yadav on Friday said there was no personal rift and described Agrawal as a "senior and elder brother".

He said he had spoken to Agrawal over the phone and would meet him to resolve the matter.

In 2023, Agrawal, a nine time MLA, was made the school education minister after BJP won the state assembly elections. After becoming a MP in 2024, he vacated his seat and quit the Sai cabinet.