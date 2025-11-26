Bharat Scouts and Guides plays crucial role in instilling discipline in youngsters: UP governor

Lucknow, Nov 26 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor and Chief Patron of the Bharat Scouts and Guides Anandiben Patel on Wednesday said the organisation plays a crucial role in instilling discipline, leadership skills and patriotism among youngsters.

She was addressing the National Adult Awards ceremony of the Bharat Scouts and Guides, held at the Raj Bhavan in Lucknow, where she presented the Silver Elephant Award, Bar to Silver Star Award, Silver Star Award and Thanks Badge to the recipients for their outstanding services.

Patel said the Bharat Scouts and Guides has been consistently working with the spirit of "service is life", which is significant at a time when the society faces several challenges, according to a press note issued by the Raj Bhavan.

She said the organisation effectively connects young people with the values of harmony, duty and national commitment.

Congratulating the awardees, the governor said their work serves as a source of inspiration for the society. She noted that awards are not only recognition but also a responsibility to contribute more meaningfully in the future. She urged the recipients of the awards to continue working actively in areas, such as selfless service, skill development, environmental conservation, women empowerment and helping the needy.

Highlighting the importance of guiding children and youngsters in the right direction, Patel said India's large young population has the potential to drive the vision of a developed country.

She called upon youngsters to enhance the country's prestige globally through their skills and knowledge, according to the statement.

Patel also said the Bharat Scouts and Guides can play an important role in fostering patriotism, positive thinking and responsibility among children. She stressed that educational institutions must undertake activities that strengthen students' mental, moral and character development.

The governor further emphasised environmental protection and water conservation, referring to initiatives, such as the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign. PTI KIS RC