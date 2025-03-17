Bharat Sevashram Sangha monk among two killed in road accident in Bengal

Howrah, Mar 17 (PTI) A monk from Bharat Sevashram Sangha and his disciple were killed, while four others sustained injuries in a road accident in West Bengal’s Howrah district on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred when the pickup truck they were travelling lost control, crossed a divider and collided with a lorry coming from the opposite direction on National Highway 16 at Bagnan.

The deceased have been identified as Subhankar Nanda Maharaj (56) and devotee Vasudev Mandal (60), police added.

The injured include Swami Amarananda Maharaj and disciples Tapan Hazra, Akash Mandal and Parimal Sit.

The pickup truck was going towards Kharagpur when the incident took place, police added. PTI COR AMR MNB