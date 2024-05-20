Bharat Sevashram Sangha monk sends legal notice to Mamata over remarks about organisation

Kolkata: Swami Pradiptananda Maharaj of Murshidabad's Bharat Sevashram Sangha on Monday said he has sent a legal notice to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, demanding an apology for her alleged defamatory remarks about the organisation.

Swami Pradiptananda Maharaj, also known as Kartik Maharaj, while confirming that he had served a legal notice to Banerjee told PTI, "If Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had defamed me personally, I would not have been concerned. As a spiritual leader, we are not affected by personal criticism as we are here to serve the people. However, she defamed the organisation, which is unacceptable." Sangha national secretary Swami Biswatmananda Maharaj, however, claimed he was unaware of the issue.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also condemned Banerjee's comments, stating that threats are being made against these socio-religious organisations to "appease" a specific vote bank.

During a rally in Purulia on Sunday, Modi criticised the TMC for crossing the limits of decency by "spreading falsehoods against ISKCON, Ramakrishna Mission, and Bharat Sevashram Sangha.

During an election rally in Goghat under Arambagh Lok Sabha constituency on Saturday, Banerjee had alleged, "Some monks of the Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha are working under the influence of BJP leaders in Delhi. While those who manage temples are doing commendable spiritual work, not all are involved in such activities. This is unacceptable. We respect the monks."