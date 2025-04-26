Bharat Summit passes Hyderabad resolution on global issues

Hyderabad, Apr 26 (PTI) The Bharat Summit 2025, a two-day global conclave held here on Saturday adopted the ‘Hyderabad Resolution: Delivering Global Justice’ a 44-point charter, reaffirming steadfast commitment to the values of freedom, equality, justice, and solidarity.

The resolution condemned terrorism in all forms, including by nations that support violence and vowed to stand with progressive movements around the world that are being silenced.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi delivered the keynote address on the second day.

Social and traditional media are being manipulated, and intrusive surveillance is employed against activists and dissenters while undermining the rule of law and public accountability fosters an environment ripe for unchecked power and corruption, it said.

“We recognize persistent injustices—particularly those affecting the Global South—and commit to reshaping a world order that is equitable, inclusive, and responsive,” the resolution said.

The resolution further said it resists all forms of subjugation, violence, colonial measures including unilateral coercive measures, sanctions and tariffs that violate the principles of international laws—whether perpetrated by one nation against another or by any people against another.

It affirmed that peace is far more than the mere absence of war. It requires conditions of economic and social security, democratic stability, a recognition of historical injustices, truth and reconciliation, noninterference in the internal affairs of nation-states, and the respect and enforcement of international law.

The resolution said it rejects political and financial structures that enable unregulated corporate monopolies, crony capitalism, unchecked digital currencies, the corrupt practice of sequestering wealth in tax havens, and diminishing investments in social and public welfare systems.

The resolution sought to democratise multilateral institutions by reforming the UN Security Council and strengthening the UN system in full respect of international law while forging a new framework for international cooperation that restores the balance of global power and provides fairer representation to Global South and emerging economies. PTI GDK ROH