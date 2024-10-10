Bharat would miss him very dearly: Vice President on demise of Ratan Tata

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla have condoled the death of industrialist Ratan Tata, hailing his contribution towards building a self-reliant India.

Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of one of India's biggest conglomerates, Tata Sons, died at the age of 86 on Wednesday night.

Dhankhar described Tata as a towering figure of Indian industry, whose contributions towards building a self-reliant India will forever be an inspiration to entrepreneurs in India and beyond.

"As 'the legend' of Indian industry leaves behind a lasting legacy, Bharat would miss him very dearly," the vice president secretariat wrote on X quoting Dhankhar.

Speaker Birla said the country has lost a great industrialist and social worker who not only took Indian industry to new heights, but inspired every section of society with his selfless service and generosity.

"The simplicity, vision and service spirit of Ratan Tata will remain a source of inspiration for ages. His demise is an irreparable loss to the country," he posted on X.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal described Ratan Tata as "anmol" or precious Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the era of visionary leadership has come to an end.

"He has left behind an irreplaceable void. His remarkable contributions have not only transformed industries but also elevated India onto the global pedestal of innovation and excellence," he wrote on X.