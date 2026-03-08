'Bharatiya feminism' rooted in self-development, unlike Western version: Rashtra Sevika Samiti chief

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) The concept of feminism in India, unlike its Western version, is rooted in self-development and societal responsibility rather than competition with men, Rashtra Sevika Samiti chief V Shantha Kumari said on Sunday.

In an interview with PTI, Kumari said that while Western feminism often emphasises comparison or competition with men, the Indian perspective focuses on recognising and developing one's inherent qualities.

"In Western feminism, there is often a tendency to compare with men and say 'I should be like a man' or 'I should have what men have'. That is not the Bharatiya way," she said.

According to Kumari, Indian thought does not advocate competing with anyone but instead encourages women to strengthen their own abilities and character.

"We need not compete with anybody. We have our own qualities. We should develop them and build our character. When we do that, we can command respect in society," she said.

She added that what she described as "Bharatiya feminism" emphasises using these qualities for the betterment of society and the nation.

"Our qualities should be used to improve the atmosphere of society and contribute to the development of the nation. That is the essence of the Bharatiya perspective," she said.

She said that the organisation seeks to connect with the younger generation by highlighting these values and encouraging women to recognise their strengths and responsibilities in society.

The Rashtra Sevika Samiti, founded in 1936, functions as a women's organisation parallel to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for men. PTI KSH PK OZ OZ