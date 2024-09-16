Bharatiya Kisan Sangh stages demonstrations in MP seeking Rs 6,000 MSP for soyabean

Bhopal, Sep 16 (PTI) The RSS-affiliated Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) on Monday staged protests in Madhya Pradesh, seeking Rs 6,000 minimum support price (MSP) for soyabean instead of Rs 4,892 approved by the BJP-led state government.

The BKS's protest has come just days ahead of the state Congress's massive agitation on September 20 for a hike in the MSP for soyabean.

Sit-in protests and demonstrations in all 55 districts received an overwhelming response, with thousands of farmers taking part in it, state BKS president Kamal Singh Anjana told PTI from Shajapur.

"We want the state government to buy soyabean from farmers at Rs 6,000 per quintal. It can include a bonus from the state government as well," he said.

BKS leader Rahul Dhoot said demonstrations were held peacefully across the state.

The Madhya Pradesh Congress launched a Kisan Nyay Yatra on September 10, seeking a hike in MSP for farmers. The same day, the state cabinet cleared a proposal to increase the MSP for soyabean to Rs 4,892 per quintal from Rs 4,000 and sent the same to the Centre for approval.

When asked why the BKS also began a protest, BKS leader Anjana said the farmer body has been demonstrating and raising the issue for over a month.

"We started with villages, then moved to tehsils and are now raising farmers' demand at headquarters of districts," he said.

In memoranda submitted to collectors addressed to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BKS has sought an MSP of Rs 6,000 per quintal for soyabean, Rs 2,700 for wheat and Rs 3,100 for paddy.

The BKS, in a release, warned of gheraoing CM Yadav's residence if the issues of farmers are not resolved.

The farmer body said the BJP should keep its promise and reminded the party that it had announced to procure paddy at Rs 3,100 and wheat at Rs 2,700 before the assembly elections last year. PTI LAL ARU