Bharatiya Liberal Party to contest 2025 Delhi Assembly elections

New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) The Bharatiya Liberal Party on Tuesday announced its decision to contest the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections and unveiled its 11-point agenda that includes formation of an anti-corruption commission, if it comes to power.

At a press conference, the BLP, a party formed in 2019, announced its commitment to work for the marginalised sections of society.

BLP president Munish Kumar Raizada highlighted various promises which include free electricity and water supply as well as free DTC passes to women and an honorarium of Rs 1,500 to women per month.

We will form an anti-corruption commission after coming to power which will eliminate corruption in the national capital, said Raizada.

Raizada was the former co-convener of AAP's Chicago-based NRI Cell and was suspended from the party's primary membership in November 2015 over "anti-party activities". He floated his own party in 2019.

He further announced that if elected, they will provide an allowance of Rs 1,000 to the female head of a Dalit family and the Yamuna Ghat will get renovated ahead of Chhath Puja. He also promised an increase in old-age pension from Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000 and an improvement in health and education sectors.

“The BLP will work for the vanchit (deprived), pichhda (backwards) and shoshit (marginalised) sections of the society,” he added.

The party announced that if elected to power, it will have a Dalit chief minister and a Muslim deputy chief minister. PTI SHB SLB SLB MNK MNK