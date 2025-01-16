Bharatiya Majdoor Sangh hails govt's decision to constitute 8th Pay Commission

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) The Bharatiya Majdoor Sangh (BMS), an affiliate of the RSS, on Thursday hailed the Centre's approval to constituting 8th Pay Commission, saying it reflects the government's commitment towards welfare of employees.

This came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved setting up the 8th Pay Commission to revise salaries of nearly 50 lakh central government employees and allowances of 65 lakh pensioners.

"This shows the commitment of the government of India and its leader towards the workers," BMS general secretary Ravindra Himte said in a statement.

He said the BMS had been demanding the formation of 8th Pay Commission for a long time.

"Our representatives were continuously discussing this with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman," he said.

"We had also raised the issue of early formation of the 8th Pay Commission during the recent pre-budget consultation with the finance minister," Himte said, thanking the minister for accepting BMS' "just demand". PTI PK KVK KVK