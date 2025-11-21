Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh welcomes implementation of four Labour Codes

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) on Friday welcomed the implementation of the four Labour Codes, calling it a "significant milestone" in India's journey towards a fair, inclusive, and empowered labour ecosystem.

In a landmark move, the Centre implemented the four Labour Codes, pending since 2020, introducing worker-friendly measures like a timely minimum wage for all and universal social security, including gig and platform workers, while allowing longer work hours, broader fixed-term employment, and employer-friendly retrenchment rules.

"Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh warmly appreciates the historic decision of the Government of India, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for implementing the long-awaited four Labour Codes aimed at ensuring dignity, protection and progressive welfare for India's workforce," the RSS affiliate said in a statement.

The four Labour Codes are designed to be dynamic and future-ready, addressing the emerging realities of the labour market, it said.

The BMS said the broadening of wage coverage beyond scheduled employment and extension of social security protection to new and unorganised sectors reflect forward-looking reforms aligned with aspirations of the modern workforce.

"BMS believes this is a significant milestone in India's journey towards a fair, inclusive, and empowered labour ecosystem," it added.