Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita: First case in Chhattisgarh registered in Kabirdham district

Kawardha/ Raipur, Jul 1 (PTI) The first case in Chhattisgarh under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which came into force on Monday, was lodged at Rengakhar police station in Kabirdham district, a police official said.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), the three new criminal laws which came into force nationwide at midnight, have replaced the British-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

"The first case under BNS in state was registered at Rengakhar police station, which covers Naxalite affected area on Chhattisgarh-Madhya Pradesh border, at 12:30 am under sections 296 (obscene acts) and 351 (2) (criminal intimidation)," Kabirdham Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava told PTI.

"At around 12:10 am, Itwari Pancheshwar (30), a resident of Mohantola village in Rengakhar area who works as a salesman in a tractor showroom, lodged a complaint that a man identified as Golu Thakre abused and threatened him. The first case under BNS was lodged on Pancheshwar's complaint," Pallava said.

As per the FIR Thakre had allegedly abused and threatened Pancheshwar on June 29 at the showroom after accusing the latter of not giving registration papers of a tractor purchased by him.

Pancheswar had then informed his branch manager Chandresh Kumar Kurre who submitted an application in this regard to police on Sunday, it said.

On learning about this, Thakre again intercepted Pancheshwar when he was going home on Sunday night and allegedly abused and threatened him, as per the FIR.

A similar case was registered at Mandir Hasaud police station in Raipur, which is the first FIR lodged under BNS in the district.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday released a booklet on three new criminal laws prepared by the state's home department at his official residence and termed the day as historic.

"July 1, 2024 is a historic day for our country. From Monday, three new criminal laws have been implemented across the country, replacing the 150-year-old British-era implemented laws. The change reflects the strong resolve of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah," Sai said in a statement.

The three laws have been enacted with the objective of providing justice to all citizens and it should be ensured that it is implemented properly in the state, the CM said.

"The objectives of BNS, BNSS and BSA are mentioned in itself. In these, justice has been given priority over punishment. These laws will prove to be an important step towards fulfilling the Government of India's guarantee of justice and security," the CM added.

A release said the day was celebrated as a festival in police stations across the state on the directions of the CM and Deputy CM Vijay Sharma, with the aim being to provide information about the three laws to people.