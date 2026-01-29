BharatNet connectivity provided in 97 pc of total panchayats: Jyotiraditya Scindia

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday said that BharatNet connectivity has been provided in 97 per cent of gram panchayats across the country.

BharatNet, one of the biggest rural telecom projects in the world, is being implemented in a phased manner to all gram panchayats in the country for providing non-discriminatory access to broadband connectivity.

"(Out of) approximately 2,22,000 gram panchayats, that were identified for BharatNet one and two (projects): 2,15,000 gram panchayats have already been provided with connectivity. Meaning, 97% of our execution has been completed," Scindia said in the Rajya Sabha.

He cited "difficult terrains" and "left-wing extremism" as some of the reasons for not achieving 100 per cent coverage.

Responding to supplementaries during the Question Hour, Scindia said till now connectivity in around 7,000 gram panchayats or in remaining three per cent (of the target), has not happened as there are very hilly areas, difficult terrains and "left-wing extremism" in those areas.

He said that initially, "we were having a lot of difficulty" in getting the "Right of Way", hence the government issued a gazette notification in this regard.

The Right of Way is referred to as the rules and rights with regard to the deployment and operation of telecom infrastructure by service providers on public and private property.

The minister said that he is advising the state governments concerned that there should now be no difficulty in obtaining the Right of Way.

The BharatNet project was approved by the Union Cabinet on October 25, 2011. The project is being executed by a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), namely Bharat Broadband Network Limited (BBNL), which was incorporated on February 25, 2012, under the Indian Companies Act 1956.

On April 30, 2016, the Telecom Commission approved the implementation of the project in three phases. PTI AKV MR