Bharewa art in spotlight after MP CM Yadav gifts artwork to PM Modi

Betul (MP), Jun 2 (PTI) Betul's traditional Bharewa art has been at the centre of attention after an intricately carved artwork using the metal craft was gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event here recently.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who gifted the 'Pushpak Viman' artwork to PM Modi, had attended an exhibition of Bharewa art at a self-help group programme organised at Bagdona, Sarani in Betul district a few days ago.

He specially liked the 'Pushpak Viman' creation by Baldev Waghmare, a famous artist from Tigaria village in the district, and invited him to take part in May 31 event in Bhopal where it was presented to PM Modi, a government official said on Monday.

"It was a matter of pride for us that the Pushpak Viman created by tribal artists was chosen to be presented to the prime minister of the country," Waghmare told PTI.

"This proud moment has helped in the tribal heritage of Betul getting recognition at the national stage," he said.

Nearly 200 women from Tigaria village have been keeping this art form alive. Various artists, including Tara Waghmare, Mamta Sendke, Sudha Uike, Neelima Jonjare, were part of the group that made the 'Pushpak' art piece, he said.

The Bharewa art, also known as Dhokra craft, has been kept alive for generations in Tigaria village, he said.

It is based on the traditional "lost wax casting technique". In this process, a statue is shaped using wax obtained from beehives and a layer of clay is applied on it, following which it is heated on fire, he said.

After this process, molten brass metal is poured into a mould, which creates a unique artwork. This art has been used to give a concrete form to folklore and various religious, mythological and nature-related topics, Waghmare said.

Tigaria is famously called the "Craft Village", where Waghmare and his family have been making efforts to keep alive this art form.

Along with more than 200 artisans, they are taking this tradition to new heights. Nearly 50 families of the village are directly associated with this work.

Waghmare has received several prestigious awards, including the Kalidas Academy Award, Vishwakarma Award, and his artworks have been displayed in several countries, including the US and France.

The Madhya Pradesh tourism department and Betul administration have been helping in the preservation and promotion of this art form, an official said.