Bhartiya Vayuyan Vidheyak will address discrepancies in aviation law: Govt

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) The government on Thursday said the Bhartiya Vayuyan Vidheyak Bill 2024, which seeks to replace the 90-year-old Aircraft Act, would address the current discrepancies in the aviation law and help the industry grow.

Speaking during a discussion on the Bill in the Lok Sabha, Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu underscored the need for the new legislation, noting that the Aircraft Act, 1934 has become outdated due to its numerous amendments over the years.

The Bill, which was introduced in the Lok Sabha on July 31, is intended to "regulate various aspects of the aviation industry, including the design, manufacture, maintenance, operation, and sale of aircraft".

Naidu explained that the 1934 Act had undergone 21 amendments, resulting in ambiguities and contradictions, particularly regarding the powers and functions of internal organizations like the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

He pointed out that these issues have created confusion within the aviation sector, making it difficult for the relevant authorities to operate effectively.

"Because of this, the whole structuring of the Act itself has led to a lot of ambiguity and contradictions in terms of powers and functions of certain internal organizations," he said.

The minister stressed that there was a "dire need to structurise the whole Act," which is why the government introduced the new legislation.

Naidu emphasised his openness to suggestions from other members of Parliament.

He also touched upon the importance of aligning India's aviation laws with global standards, stating that the new Bill would address the current discrepancies and help the industry grow.

Congress MP Adoor Prakash raised concerns about the Bill.

"The sector is facing many challenges, including near collisions, flight delays, and cancellations, which are a matter of concern," Prakash said.

He criticised the government's lack of focus on climate change, highlighting that aviation contributes three per cent of global emissions.

"As a nation with the highest population, third in military strength, and fifth in economic power, we must make our commitment to climate change clear," he said.

Prakash also raised concerns about the Bill being more focused on benefiting industrialists than addressing the needs of the common man.

He noted that a business group which owns eight airports, has become the single largest private entity handling airports, leading to a monopoly in recent years.

"This Bill seems like a mere tool to keep industrialists happy rather than addressing the needs of the common man," he remarked.

He also criticised the soaring airfares, especially for flights to Gulf countries, which are a burden on low-earning workers, particularly those from Kerala. "Most are low-earning workers in Kerala who can't afford the fare. I request intervention to review the tariff hike." BJP member Rajiv Pratap Rudy also participated in the discussion, providing a historical perspective on the development of air travel in India and globally.

He mentioned that until 1990, most private training for pilots was conducted through aero clubs.

Rudy praised the government's efforts, stating, "This is a historic decision that has been attempted for 30 years." He emphasized the importance of aligning India's laws with global standards, particularly in aircraft leasing, which he said would benefit the industry.

Rudy also called for improvements in aviation infrastructure, particularly in regions like Bihar, where he argued there is a need for new airports.

"We need a new airport in Bihar," he insisted.

The Bill includes provisions to regulate the design and manufacturing of aircraft, supporting the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative for self-reliance.

One of the key elements of the Bill is that once it becomes a law, the Radio Telephone Operator (Restricted) Certificate and Licence will be issued by the aviation regulator DGCA which is under the civil aviation ministry, according to an official.

Currently, these certificates, a requirement for completion of pilot training, are issued by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) after conducting a test.