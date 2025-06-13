Bharuch woman gets miraculous lease of life as traffic congestion sees her miss ill-fated flight

Bharuch, Jun 13 (PTI) Bhumi Chauhan was crestfallen when she was not allowed to board the Air India Ahmedabad-London flight due to a 10 minute delay on her part, but knowledge about its horrific fate some time later made her realise traffic congestion in Ahmedabad had just delivered a miracle in her life.

The flight, which took off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1:39pm on Thursday, crashed into a hospital complex in Meghaninagar less than a minute later, killing 241 out of 242 persons on board.

Chauhan, who was travelling from her native Bharuch 200 kilometres away, said the check-in gates for the flight closed at 12:10pm, just 10 minutes before she reached the airport after getting stuck in traffic that needed a detour, including through congested Ahmedabad city roads.

"We had left early from Bharuch for Ahmedabad but by the time we reached, it was 12:20 pm. The airline staff closed the check-in at 12:10 pm. I requested them to allow me to board but they did not," she recounted on Friday.

"At the time, I was crestfallen and had gone numb at having missed my flight to London. However, whatever happened later told me the goddess had helped me with a miracle by ensuring I was late. It was divine providence that I was not allowed to board despite fervent requests," Chauhan said.

Chauhan said she and her husband had settled in London two years ago.

"I had gone there on a study visa. I was visiting Bharuch for a month and was flying back to London. The accident was horrific. I pray that the departed souls get peace and their families the strength to bear the loss," Chauhan said. PTI COR KA PD BNM