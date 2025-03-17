'Bhava-Ganga': Sonal Mansingh's dance-drama to tell tales of holy river

New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) Bharatanatyam dancer Sonal Mansingh's dance-theatre production, 'Bhava-Ganga', depicting stories associated with the holy river, will be staged here on Tuesday.

To be held at the India Habitat Centre, the "an artistic confluence of history, culture, and contemporary relevance", will aim to weave narratives resonating across time.

It will feature a repertory group of Centre for Indian Classical Dances (CICD), an ensemble of artists trained under Mansingh’s guidance, bringing her choreography to life with their performance.

Conceptualised and choreographed by Mansingh, the production delves into the river Ganga’s divine origins, her descent to earth, and her pivotal role in shaping the Indian civilisation.

"Bhava-Ganga takes the audience on a journey across time — from the legend of Bhagirath’s penance to bring Ganga on Mother Earth, Prabhu Shri Ram’s encounter with the Kevat (boatman), and the divine presence of Ganga in Kashi as witness to Mahadev begging for alms from Devi Annapurna," Mansingh said in a statement.

Through enthralling narratives and symbolic interpretations, 'Bhava-Ganga' portrays the river as a silent witness to humanity’s evolution, exploring themes of purity, devotion, environmental responsibility, and the spiritual essence of India.

It urges audiences to reflect on their duty to preserve and respect nature, drawing timeless lessons from the sacred river.

Mansingh's past productions have also blended tradition with contemporary discourse and explored themes on women’s rights, environmental sustainability, and cultural heritage. PTI MG MAH MAH