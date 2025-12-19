BHEL Haridwar completes manufacturing of 50th SRGM naval gun to be installed on INS Mahendragiri

Haridwar, Dec 19 (PTI) The Defence and Aerospace division of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited located here in Haridwar has successfully completed the manufacturing of its 50th Super Rapid Gun Mount (SRGM) naval gun, which will be installed on the Indian Navy warship INS Mahendragiri.

BHEL Haridwar's Executive Director, Ranjan Kumar, flagged off the naval gun for Mumbai on Friday. He said that this naval gun will be installed on INS Mahendragiri.

On this occasion, Kumar said that this SRGM naval gun is a significant step towards realising the concept of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) in the defense sector. He said that the manufacturing and supply of this naval gun is a matter of pride for every BHEL employee.

BHEL Haridwar's General Manager, Rajiv Chaurasia, said that this naval gun can engage various types of targets in the air and sea within a range of 35 km.

The gun is also capable of selecting different types of ammunition based on the target's location, he added.

BHEL has been manufacturing SRGM naval guns for the Indian Navy for the past three decades and has supplied a total of 49 guns so far, he said.