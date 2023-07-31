Bhide remarks: Man held from Pune for sending threat email to Cong leader Prithviraj Chavan

Mumbai, Jul 31 (PTI) Police in western Maharashtra's Satara district on Monday arrested a man from Pune in connection with a threat email sent to Congress leader and former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan, an official said.

Advertisment

Chavan received an email threatening him after he demanded the arrest of Hindutva leader Sambhaji Bhide for his alleged objectionable comments on Mahatma Gandhi’s lineage while addressing an event in Amravati last week.

An FIR (first information report) was registered on Sunday in connection with the threat mail and a day later a team from the Karad police in the district arrested one Ankush Surate from Pune in the case, the official said.

Surate, originally a resident of Parbhani in central Maharashtra, was placed under arrest after interrogation which revealed his role in the crime, he said.

Advertisment

According to the police, the senior Congress leader had received the threat email in his office at his residence in Karad town on Saturday night.

Based on a complaint filed by Chavan's assistant, an FIR was registered under section 506 (criminal intimidation) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act, the official said.

The aide of the Congress MLA from Karad (South) had earlier claimed the email sender used abusive language as Chavan demanded the arrest of right-wing activist Bhide for making defamatory comments against Mahatma Gandhi. PTI DC ARU RSY