Bhika Behram Well in Mumbai completes 300 years

Mumbai, Mar 21 (PTI) The Bhika Behram Well, a landmark heritage site for the Zoroastrian community near Churchgate station in south Mumbai, completed 300 years on Friday.

This well is a sacred space for Mumbai’s Parsis. Arguably the oldest sweet water well in the city, it was built in 1725 by Bhikaji Behram Pandey, a businessman who was moved by the plight of thirsty travellers and locals.

He undertook the task of digging a well that would provide a perennial source of water.

While the canopied premises of the well can be accessed only by Parsis, the well water, available via taps located on the rear side, can be used by all communities.

Its original function, to provide water to people, continues, 300 years later.

The tercentenary celebrations began on Friday with a jashan, a religious ceremony attended by members of the Parsi-Zoroastrian community.

On Saturday, which is Ava Roj or the day dedicated to the guardian angel for water, there will be prayers at the well.

The tercentenary function on Friday on the Iranian New Year or Jamshedi Navroz, also featured the launch of a commemorative volume titled 'Waternamah: 300 years of Mumbai's Bhikha Behram Well', edited by Bachi Karkaria.

Senior journalist Nauzer Bharucha said the Bhikha Behram Well is not only a part of the city’s heritage but also provides spiritual succour to Parsis who come and pray there.

Interestingly, many people from other faiths who pass the well bow in reverence as they believe the well grants boons, Bharucha said.

Maharashtra legislative assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar has written to Mumbai Municipal Commissioner to name the intersection where the well is located, as 'Bhikha Behram Chowk' as an acknowledgement of the heritage landmark. PTI VT VT