Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad calls on BRS leader Kavitha in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jul. 27 (PTI) People of Telangana will stand by Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad in his demand to name the new Parliament Building after Dr B R Ambedkar and also to install his statue on its premises, BRS leader K Kavitha said on Thursday.

Advertisment

Azad, who is in the city for a two-day visit, paid a courtesy call to Kavitha, who is also a MLC.

Both the leaders discussed their respective political policies and the programmes being undertaken by the State government for the Bahujans and Dalits in Telangana, a press release from Kavitha’s office said.

Azad had a special praise for the State government’s ambitious Dalit Bandhu scheme, it said.

Advertisment

The scheme aims at helping Dalits achieve economic development with a financial assistance upto Rs 10 lakh.

Later, both of them visited the 125-ft tall statue of Ambedkar near the Secretariat and paid floral tributes. They also paid tribute to the Telangana martyrs at Amara Jyoti.

Speaking on the occasion, Kavitha thanked Azad who accepted the invitation and came to visit the statue of Ambedkar erected by the Telangana government and also to meet the Chief Minister.

Advertisment

The BRS leader said that she felt happy when Azad said that while everyone in the country was making people forget the history, Rao was working to keep the history of Telangana alive.

Making it clear that the people of Telangana will support Azad's struggle for the backward communities and would come together in such efforts, Kavitha explained that the Chief Minister, who comes from the background of a movement, will work for the upliftment of the weaker sections like SCs, STs, BCs and minority communities.

Azad welcomed BRS becoming a national party and wished all success in the country.

Stating that the Manipur incident was the worst thing in the country, Azad said this should not happen to any woman in the country. He demanded the Central government to intervene in this matter, the release added.

The northeastern state of Manipur has been engulfed in ethnic violence since May 3, in which more than 160 people have lost their lives. A video of the May 4 incident involving two women who were stripped and paraded by a mob went viral over social media earlier this month, sparking nationwide outrage. PTI GDK GDK KH