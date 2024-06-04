Bhim Army founder Chandrashekhar wins UP's Nagina seat by over 1.5 lakh votes

Lucknow: Registering an electoral win, Chandrashekhar of Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) on Tuesday won the Nagina Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, according to the Election Commission.

Chandrashekhar defeated his nearest rival Om Kumar of the BJP by a margin of 1,51,473 votes, counting figures from EC's website showed.

Chandrashekhar is also the founder and chief of the Bhim Army, an organisation advocating for Dalit rights.

Six candidates were in the poll fray from the Nagina constituency, which is reserved for a Scheduled Caste candidate.

Samajwadi Party's Manoj Kumar was also in the fray from Nagina (SC), which went to polls in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections in the state on April 19.