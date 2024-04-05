Bhim Sena president claims death threat from Lawrence Bishnoi, police say 'verifying facts'

Gurugram, Apr 5 (PTI) Bhim Sena president Satpal Tanwar has approached police over death threats issued to him in a letter by a man claiming to be jailed gangster Lawrene Bishnoi, officials said on Friday.

Police said that they are verifying the facts of the case and action will be taken accordingly, they said.

An FIR was lodged against unknown persons under relevant sections of the IPC at Kherki Daula Police Station on Thursday.

Tanwar, a Khandsa village resident, claimed that the man who claimed to be Bishnoi said he was writing the letter from jail and that the letter should not be taken lightly.

The letter submitted by Tanwar to the police reads, "Please obey us respectfully and stop opposing the Prime Minister of the country, Narendra Modi, otherwise we will shut your mouth forever." The letter also said that Tanwar's "number" was "after Salman". Bishnoi has in the past issued death threats to actor Salman Khan.

He also used several casteist abuse in the letter, the Bhim Sena president said in his police complaint.

Inspector Satyawan, SHO of Sector 37 Police Station, said an FIR was registered based on the complaint and a probe is underway. "We are verifying the facts about the threat letter first," he said. PTI COR SKY SKY