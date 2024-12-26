Bhimtal bus accident: Kumaon divisional manager suspended for negligence

Dehradun, Dec 26 (PTI) Uttarakhand government on Thursday suspended Kumaon divisional manager (operations) Pooja Joshi with immediate effect for not reaching the spot immediately after the bus accident in Bhimtal in Nainital district in which four persons died.

Advertisment

Four persons were killed and 23 others were injured on Wednesday when the Uttarakhand Transport Corporation bus coming from Pithoragarh to Haldwani fell into a deep gorge.

Joshi was suspended on Thursday for negligence of duty, as per an order issued here by Transport Corporation Managing Director Narendra Kumar Joshi.

The order said disciplinary action has been recommended against Joshi and she is being suspended with immediate effect and attached to the corporation headquarters, Dehradun.

Advertisment

Joshi has been accused of not reaching the accident spot immediately after the bus of Haldwani depot, operating on Pithoragarh-Haldwani road, fell into a ditch, not picking up the phone of senior officials who called, not discharging her duties and responsibilities properly and acting against the Officer Service Regulations-2009. PTI ALM ALM SKY SKY